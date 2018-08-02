Karnataka Government To Use Drones For Public Welfare Schemes

For testing the drones in urban development, a project will be taken up in Bantwal (Representational)

The Karnataka government will use drones to implement welfare schemes in the fields of agriculture, urban development and police civic operations. The state government has granted a sum of Rs 2.5 crore for the implementation of the pilot project. The government is also planning to frame a policy to make drones locally.

"As we are keen to use drone technology for better governance, we will soon have a policy to design and make them (drones) locally so that more can be used in implementing various programmes and schemes for the welfare of the people," said the state's Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister KJ George.

A pilot drone project in agriculture will be taken up in Haveri district's Kosaba-Hobli village over a 200 square kilometre area to assess the crop health, yield estimation and crop types suitable.

Drone operations over the crop are to be carried out for three months in the ongoing Kharif season.

For testing the use of drones in urban development, a project will be taken up in Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district in October to prepare a detailed map for systematic and scientific town planning.

"Property tax estimation will also be carried in the town through the use of drones," an official statement said.

The drone project for police civic operations would be carried out in Bengaluru for three months through real-time crowd monitoring and surveillance, as well vehicular traffic surveillance in the city.