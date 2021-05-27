Karnataka Gets Mobile Unit To Ramp Up Covid Testing In Villages

The vehicle runs on solar power and can conduct 2,000 tests a day.

While the daily Covid case count in Karnataka has seen a slide over the past few weeks, more and more cases are now being reported from rural areas, many of which do not have necessary infrastructure to contain the outbreak.

To tackle this challenge, mobile testing units will be sent out to villages to ramp up testing for the infection.

One such vehicle was donated to the state government today by Saicorp Technologies. The firm plans to donate more such vehicles, named Lab on Wheels.

Handing over the vehicle to the state government, Saicorp Technologies MD Shashank Bantwal told NDTV, "The first one is going to Tumkur. This has the capacity to conduct around 2,000 tests per day."

Mr Bantwal said the safety of the people inside is ensured through use of UV technology. He added that the tests and results are fast due to the use of robotics inside.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "It will be very helpful for village residents. They are going to send this vehicle to Tumkur district. And they are going to donate many more vehicles that will help us control Covid. It will be helpful for testing Covid patients. I congratulate the people who have donated the vehicle."

The vehicle is equipped in such a way that it will continue to be useful even when Covid testing is no longer needed, said Mr Bantwal.

"Once Covid goes, it has got a clinic inside, a lab, a pharmacy and an emergency room," he said. "There is oxygen support also. It is self-sufficient and runs on solar power. It can go anywhere in India where there is sunlight."