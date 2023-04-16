Karnataka Ex-Chief Minister Resigns From Assembly, Says Will Quit BJP Too

Jagadish Shettar is a key leader from the Lingayat community in north Karnataka.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned from the state assembly on Sunday, capping a days-long saga of sulk after being denied a ticket by his party BJP to contest next month's assembly election.

The six-time MLA was hoping to run for the Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency but was turned down by the party. Mr Shettar also announced that he would be resigning from the BJP. Congress sources said he will join the party tomorrow.

Mr Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, who is also a BJP leader. He also announced his decision to quit the party at a press conference in Hubballi.

"I have decided to resign from the legislative assembly and the BJP. I have built and raised this party from scratch. But they (some party leaders) created a situation for me to resign from the party," he said.

Mr Shettar's resignation came after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan attempted to persuade him to stay in the party, but he remained firm in his decision to contest the assembly election.

The Lingayat leader accused some party leaders of creating a situation for him to resign and alleged there was a "systematic conspiracy" against him.

The departure is a significant blow to the BJP, as he was a key leader in north Karnataka. Earlier, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi also resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket.

The 67-year-old leader said that he will contest the assembly election regardless of the party's decision. He also warned that if he was denied a ticket, it would have a bearing on 20 to 25 assembly seats in north Karnataka, apart from the state.

The BJP leadership reportedly asked Mr Shettar not to contest the assembly election to make way for young people, and even offered him a gubernatorial position. However, he refused to step aside.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. The results will be declared on May 15.