Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar Declares Assests Over Rs 600 Crore

Total assets (movable and immovable) of Mr Shivakumar and his family that includes his wife and three dependent children are worth about Rs 840 crore as per the details provided in the affidavit.
A powerful Vokkaliga leader, Mr Shivakumar filed his nomination from the Kanakapura assembly constituency.
Movable assets under his name are worth Rs 70,94,84,974.32, while immovable assets Rs 5,48,85,20,592, the total coming to Rs 6,19,80,05,566.32,as per the affidavit.
Mr Shivakumar has declared that he is as an educationist and social worker by profession and his wife a housewife and landlord.
Liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over Rs 101.77 crore.
Mr Shivakumar's wife Usha has total assets worth over Rs 112 crore.
The minister also declared assets for his three children Aabharana, Aakash and Aisshwarya.
While Aabhaarana and Aakash do not have high value assets, Aisshwarya owns assets worth Rs 1,08,05,97,062.
Liabilities in the form of bank loans and financial institutions in his wife's name are at Rs 44,56,88,979.
Aisshwarya has liabilities of Rs 81,92,26,498.
Mr Shivakumar has one Toyota Qualis worth Rs 8,35,026 purchased in 2002, and jewellery, including a Rolex watch, worth Rs 1,56,84,014.
The searches had kicked up a political row with the ruling Congress alleging misuse of the I-T department by the central government to target its leaders.