Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress

Karnataka Polls: The results will be declared on Saturday.

Voting is underway in Karnataka to elect members to the 224-seat assembly. It began at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The BJP is hoping for another straight term while the Congress is banking on the states' revolving door trend. The JDS, which has its bastion over 61 seats, may play spoiler. The results will be declared on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Elections 2023:

May 10, 2023 07:48 (IST) BS Yediyurappa Waits In Queue To Cast His Vote For Karnataka Polls



May 10, 2023 07:44 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives To Cast Her Vote In Karnataka



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to cast her vote for the Karnataka polls.

May 10, 2023 07:42 (IST) Glimpses From Polling Centres In Karnataka









May 10, 2023 07:38 (IST) BJP's BS Yediyurappa Offers Prayers As Karnataka Votes For New Government

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElections | Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa visits and offers prayers at Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple in Shikaripur, along with his family.



His son, BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/ncasRIzhNe - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 #WATCH | #KarnatakaElections | Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa visits and offers prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Shikaripura, along with his family.



His son, BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/wy1LFoBA88 - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 07:30 (IST) Watch: Karnataka Votes, Stakes High For BJP, Congress

Karnataka will see a triangular contest today for its 224 assembly seats. While the BJP is hoping for another straight term, the Congress is banking on the state's revolving door trend. The JDS, which dominates over 61 seats, may play spoiler.

May 10, 2023 07:21 (IST) "People Have Decided That...": Congress Chief As Voting Begins In Karnataka

People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government.



Today, it is time vote in large numbers.



We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 07:19 (IST) "Enrich Festival Of Democracy": PM Urges Big Voters' Turnout In Karnataka

Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 07:17 (IST) How Security Is Being Managed At Polling Stations

According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across Karnataka for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states as well. As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces ) police in 650 companies are on law and order and security duty on poll day across the state. 'Critical Polling Stations' are covered by one or more of the measures like Micro Observers, Webcasting and CCTVs to keep a watch on the polling process as force multipliers.

May 10, 2023 07:15 (IST) Amit Shah Urges Large Voters' Participation In Karnataka Polls

On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 07:13 (IST) Actor Prakash Raj Arrives At Bengaluru Polling Station To Cast His Vote

#WATCH | Actor Prakash Raj arrives at polling booth in St. Joseph's School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote for #KarnatakaAssemblyElectionpic.twitter.com/DsYgbc3ko3 - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 07:06 (IST) Karnataka Elections - 5 Facts On Voting Time, Candidates, Counting

Karnataka polls are being held in a single phase today

Votes to be counted on Saturday, May 10

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations

As many as 2,615 candidates are contesting.

The voting will take place from 7am to 6pm

May 10, 2023 07:00 (IST) Voting Begins In Karnataka

Voting has begun for the elections to the 224 seats of the Karnataka assembly. It will conclude at 6 pm.