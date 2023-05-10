Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress

Karnataka Elections Live: The BJP is hoping for another straight term while Congress is banking on the states' revolving door trend.

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress

Karnataka Polls: The results will be declared on Saturday.

Voting is underway in Karnataka to elect members to the 224-seat assembly. It began at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The BJP is hoping for another straight term while the Congress is banking on the states' revolving door trend. The JDS, which has its bastion over 61 seats, may play spoiler. The results will be declared on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Elections 2023:

May 10, 2023 07:48 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa Waits In Queue To Cast His Vote For Karnataka Polls
May 10, 2023 07:47 (IST)
Karnataka Votes, Stakes High For BJP, Congress
May 10, 2023 07:44 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives To Cast Her Vote In Karnataka

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to cast her vote for the Karnataka polls.
May 10, 2023 07:42 (IST)
Glimpses From Polling Centres In Karnataka



May 10, 2023 07:38 (IST)
BJP's BS Yediyurappa Offers Prayers As Karnataka Votes For New Government
May 10, 2023 07:30 (IST)
Watch: Karnataka Votes, Stakes High For BJP, Congress
Karnataka will see a triangular contest today for its 224 assembly seats. While the BJP is hoping for another straight term, the Congress is banking on the state's revolving door trend. The JDS, which dominates over 61 seats, may play spoiler.

May 10, 2023 07:21 (IST)
"People Have Decided That...": Congress Chief As Voting Begins In Karnataka
May 10, 2023 07:19 (IST)
"Enrich Festival Of Democracy": PM Urges Big Voters' Turnout In Karnataka
May 10, 2023 07:17 (IST)
How Security Is Being Managed At Polling Stations
According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across Karnataka for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states as well. As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces ) police in 650 companies are on law and order and security duty on poll day across the state. 'Critical Polling Stations' are covered by one or more of the measures like Micro Observers, Webcasting and CCTVs to keep a watch on the polling process as force multipliers.
May 10, 2023 07:15 (IST)
Amit Shah Urges Large Voters' Participation In Karnataka Polls
May 10, 2023 07:13 (IST)
Actor Prakash Raj Arrives At Bengaluru Polling Station To Cast His Vote
May 10, 2023 07:06 (IST)
Karnataka Elections - 5 Facts On Voting Time, Candidates, Counting
  • Karnataka polls are being held in a single phase today
  • Votes to be counted on Saturday, May 10
  • A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations
  • As many as 2,615 candidates are contesting.
  • The voting will take place from 7am to 6pm
May 10, 2023 07:00 (IST)
Voting Begins In Karnataka
Voting has begun for the elections to the 224 seats of the Karnataka assembly. It will conclude at 6 pm.
May 10, 2023 06:59 (IST)
BJP's Quota Tweak Ahead Of Karnataka Polls
In the run-up to the election, the ruling BJP - which is facing multiple corruption allegations -- covered all its bases, including tweaking the quota, which it hopes will bring in the Vokkaliga and Scheduled Castes and Tribes votes. The party, which already had the support of Lingayats, also shored up the support of the community, giving them a chunk of the four percent OBC (Other Backward Classes) votes for Muslims that was scrapped.
