Karnataka BJP Holds Puja For Cows, Tables Anti-Slaughter Bill In Assembly

Cows were brought to the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka's Bengaluru today for a puja

The BJP government in Karnataka today tabled the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill in the Legislative Assembly.

Cows were brought into the Vidhana Soudha, or Secretariat, after the bill was presented and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan performed a puja for them.

Mr Chavan told NDTV: "This is the blessings of the six crore people of Karnataka (and) of senior leaders. I thank the Chief Minister and the leaders for giving me this opportunity. This is the first time that the cow puja has been done here."

Karnataka BJP tweeted, calling the bill "much-awaited" and said: "Our government, under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is on its way to honour yet another of its promise."

Animal Husbandry Minister @PrabhuChavanBJP tables the much awaited Anti-Cattle Slaughter Bill, "Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter And Preservation of Cattle Act 2020" in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/59y3nakd67 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 9, 2020

Earlier as he was entering the Secretariat Mr Chavan said: "This is good news for the six crore people of Karnataka. Gaumata is my mother. It (the bill) is animal protection. That is why I will bring this to Karnataka."

The opposition Congress was not impressed and criticised government for bypassing what it said were agreements on the schedule of the House.

"It was decided at the Business Affairs Committee meeting that the bills which have been notified as ordinances would be taken on priority. Today, to our surprise, the minister who is in charge of animal husbandry said, "I am introducing the Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Animals Bill. This was not discussed at all," Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister, said.

They have to circulate copies of the Bill to all members. Even with the Minister there was no copy of the Bill. This is a breach of privilege. That is why we are opposing it. The sanctity of the House has gone," Mr Siddaramiah added.

"The government is showing disrespect to the office of Speaker. Why should we go to the BAC? The intention is very clear - they want to polarise votes because of panchayat elections," he said.