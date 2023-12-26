Karnataka Covid Panel Discusses Measures After Alarm Over 34 JN.1 Cases

Karnataka COVID-19 Update: Of the 34 JN.1 cases, 20 were detected in Bengaluru alone.

The emergence of 34 COVID-19 cases of the JN.1 variant has sounded an alarm in Karnataka, a neighbouring state of Kerala that has been accounting for a big chunk of the new infections reported over the past week. Of the 34 JN.1 cases, 20 were detected in Bengaluru alone.

The four-member Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid headed by State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the Technical Advisory Committee members this morning met to discuss the measures that can be taken to manage the Covid situation in the state.

JN.1 is believed to be driving the recent surge in infections despite experts advising not to panic over the variant.

Three more deaths along with 125 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka, showed official data. This was among 412 fresh cases reported across the country during the one-day period. Currently, there are 4,170 active cases in the country, including 436 in Karnataka.

Mr Rao yesterday indicated there will be no imposition of any restrictions right now, but urged people to be cautious. "As we increase tests, if more positive cases are recorded, we will decide on further measures that need to be taken. There is no need for imposing any curbs or restrictions now itself," he had said.

Concerns are also over the return of Sabarimala pilgrims from Kerala, but the minister said there are no curbs on the movement of people right now.

Karnataka last week made it compulsory for those above 60 with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever, to compulsorily wear facemasks.