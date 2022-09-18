Karnataka Congress Leader Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Employee At His Salon

The Congress party responded and said that the leader was a former aide of a minister.

A Karnataka Congress leader was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an employee at his salon in the state's Dharwad district.

The woman, who works as a beautician, alleged in her complaint that the accused, Manoj Karjagi, came to the salon on Saturday, and tried to hug and kiss her. The woman alerted her boyfriend, who along with his two other friends came to the spot and beat the Congress leader.

The cops confirmed to NDTV that the accused has been arrested for sexually assaulting the woman and has been sent to judicial custody,

He has been arrested for sexual harassment among other charges, they said.

The Congress party responded and said that the leader was a former aide of a minister, and was involved in the party's activities.

The Congress leader is also the former director of northwest Karnataka State Transport Corporation during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister of the state. Pictures of him with the former Chief Minister have also surfaced.