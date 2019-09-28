'ST Somashekhar Was Sold Dreams By BJP', Says Karnataka Congress Chief

ST Somashekhar is frustrated, Dinesh Gundu Rao said (File)

Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday reacted to disqualified MLA ST Somashekhar's remark that he was incapable as the party's state unit chief, saying his former party colleague had spoken out of frustration.

He further said that Mr Somashekhar had left the Congress because he was "sold dreams" by the BJP.

Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Mr Gundu Rao said, "He left the party as he was sold dreams by BJP. Now it has been two months and he is frustrated. He betrayed our party, what credibility does he have to speak in our matters?"

On Friday, Mr Somashekhar had blamed Mr Gundu Rao for the state of the party

"Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rizwan Arshad, and Siddaramaiah, does Congress belong to only these four? I suggest Dinesh Gundu Rao keep quiet and not speak about disqualified MLAs again and again."

