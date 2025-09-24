Siddaramaiah Bans Foreign Study Tours For Government Officials

The Karnataka government has imposed an immediate ban on all official foreign tours by government officials until the end of 2025. The decision comes in the wake of several officials failing to submit mandatory reports after undertaking foreign study tours.

According to a circular, dated September 23, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, officials who travelled abroad between August 2024 and July 2025 were required to file detailed study reports along with learnings and recommendations within a week of their return. However, many failed to comply with this directive.

"All officers working in the state government, who undertook official foreign travel for study and research purposes from August 2024 to July 2025, must submit a study report with their findings and recommendations to the government within one week," the circular read.

Considering many officers failed to adhere to the order and have not submitted a report on their official foreign travel, the government has now categorically said that "before submitting a proposal for permission for any future official foreign travel, officers must compulsorily submit the learning and implementation reports of their previous travels."

"Only then will the proposal for the current travel be considered," it added.

The circular, signed by T Mahantesh, Under Secretary to the Government, states that the restriction on foreign tours will remain in force until further orders.