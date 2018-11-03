Karnataka By-Election Live Updates: Voting For Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls Begin

Karnataka By-Elections: The results for the five seats will be declared on November 6. (File)

Karnataka will be voting today in a crucial set of by-elections that will test the Congress-JDS coalition in the state. Voting for three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats will be held today starting 7 am. Congress and JDS have fielded joint candidates in all the seats. The JDS will be contesting the Mandya and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats and the Ramanagara assembly constituency and the Congress has put up candidates in the Lok Sabha seat in Ballari and assembly seat in Jamkhandi. The results for the five seats will be declared on November 6.

Here are the live updates of Karnataka By-Elections: