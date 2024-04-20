Case Against Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Over Derogatory Post

File photo

An FIR was registered against BJP State President BY Vijayendra by the Election Commission for a "derogatory" post based on a complaint by the Congress which alleged that it disturbed public tranquility, an official said on Saturday.

Taking to 'X' on Saturday, the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said that the FIR was lodged by Flying Squad Teams (FST) of Bengaluru against Mr Vijayendra for a derogatory post on the official X handle of BJP Karnataka on April 19.

The FIR was registered at Malleshwaram police station under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and Indian Penal Code for disturbing public tranquility, it added.

FIR is lodged by FST of Bengaluru against B Y Vijayendra, State President, for a derogatory post posted on official X handle of BJP Karnataka on 19.04.24. The FIR No.60/2024 at Malleshwaram PS is lodged u/s 125 of RP Act and 505, 153(A) of IPC on disturbing public tranquility. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) April 20, 2024

In the post on 'X', the BJP had made comments against the Congress government. The post also had tags targeting the party.

