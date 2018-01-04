Karnataka BJP Worker's Killing Triggers Face-Off With Congress The murder of a 28-year-old BJP worker in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has triggered a political face-off between BJP and Congress in the region

The murder of a young man in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has caused tension in the region. Deepak Rao was hacked to death on Wednesday and the RSS mourned his death, describing him as a Hindu activist.



The BJP's state president, BS Yeddyurappa said that without even telling the parents, the body was taken from the hospital to his home. "They did not allow a procession. This is the government's style of functioning. The law and order situation is so bad that people feel they can get away with murder, especially in Mangaluru," he said.



BJP worker Deepak Rao, 22, was killed in Surathkal. There were plans to take his body in a procession today morning, but permission for this was not given as the authorities feared escalation of tension. Crowds gathered in Surathkal to protest against the murder.



The BJP has criticised the Congress government on the issue, saying many Hindu activists have been killed under Congress rule in the state.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "A murder has happened, which should not have happened. I condemn the killers. Investigation is going on as to why the murder happened. They have already arrested four people."



"The man who died happened to be Hindu. A life is a life. All life is precious. They (BJP) are making allegations because elections are coming. It is the BJP which is responsible for communal tension," the chief minister said.



The issue also reached New Delhi, with BJP parliamentarians protesting outside parliament.



Recently, there were protests in Uttara Kannada district following the mysterious death of a young man, Paresh Mesta, who had gone missing after communal clashes in Honnavar town in the district. The cause of his death has still not been confirmed.



Dakshina Kannada district has a history of communal tension and there are concerns that with elections due in the state this year political parties may try to exploit the situation.





