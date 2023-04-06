Karnataka BJP MLA Files Complaint After 'Intimate' Pics With Woman Go Viral

Police have registered an FIR under the IT Act. (File)

BJP MLA from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Sanjeeva Matandoor, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police after some intimate photos in which he is purportedly seen with an unidentified woman went viral on social media.

In his complaint with Uppinangady police, Sanjeeva Matandoor alleged that the photos were edited and posted on media by his detractors to sideline him in the party. He has also sought legal action against those behind the viral pictures.

Police have registered an FIR under the IT Act based on the complaint and started investigation.

The elections to the 224-member Assembly in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

The development comes just before the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates on April 8 and is considered as a setback to the party, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)