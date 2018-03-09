Karnataka BJP Calls Reality TV Host Raghu Ram 'Bully', 'Sissy' For His Critical Tweet

"Look who's here, the on camera bully and off camera sissy, who was ousted from a reality show for his anger management issues. If you have any sensitivity left, why don't you visit the kin of the 24 deceased karyakartas and know their pain before making loose talks on Twitter," Karnataka BJP tweeted.
Raghu Ram had reacted to an earlier tweet by the Karnataka BJP, which said, "Our karyakartas get constant phone calls from their families asking them about their safety. Hindus have understood that this govt will not protect them. Fear of annihilation grips every Hindu household in Karavali. Pro jihadi Siddu must go. We must create #JihadiMuktaKarnataka."
The tweet had angered the former MTV Roadies judge who wondered why such a message would be tweeted from the official handle. "ARE YOU FICKING SERIOUS???!!! This hate message is now going out from the official, verified bjp page??" he tweeted, and added, "Appalled at the hate language of official Karnataka bjp and their clear attempt at creating communal tension to polarize votes for electoral gains."
His next tweet on the issue was wrapped in sarcasm.
I'm so flattered you have time to tweet to me. It's election time! Surely, there are Muslims to kill, Dalits to burn! Your monthly targets aren't gonna meet themselves! Come on! Focus! And as for me, read my bio. I love muting morons. Haha! Bye! https://t.co/XXQyVWAfnx- Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) March 8, 2018
With assembly elections in Karnataka just a couple of months away, the state BJP has gone full throttle in attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government. The BJP has repeatedly pitched law and order as a key issue, claiming that 20 BJP and RSS workers have been killed during the last few years of Congress rule in the state.
Comments
While the BJP is going all out to regain power in the only state in the south that it once ruled, the Congress is keen on retaining Karnataka, especially after the debacle in the northeast.