Karnataka Bets On Private Sector Shot For Healthcare Amid Covid Spike

Karnataka has so far logged 9.6 lakh cases since the beginning of the pandemic. (Representational)

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing signs of extending its strain on health infrastructure - both state and private, the Karnataka government thinks this is the right time to take on private sector help through corporate social responsibility or CSR programmes to improve its 2,500 primary healthcare centres.

Dr K Sudhakar, Health Minister told NDTV, "The Health Department today, we have formed a CSR committee to ensure better coordination between the private companies and the government. Especially to strengthen and upgrade our government health systems in Karnataka. So we had requested Geetanjali Kirloskar to head our CSR committee, especially for healthcare. We are expecting huge support and cooperation from the private companies, MNCs, in upscaling, bringing discipline, and a lot of funds into the primary health care centres."

Geetanjali Kirloskar, Director, Kirloskar Systems Ltd was formally appointed to head the CSR Committee on Wednesday. She told NDTV, "I think it is a very good initiative of the government of Karnataka. Especially focusing on primary health care centres. I am proud and privileged to be given this opportunity of chairing this committee of using my skills, my network and all my efforts towards making this a very successful initiative. It will speed up the professional set up and management of primary healthcare centres."

Among the states that have reported a fresh surge in coronavirus infections, Karnataka logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the Health Department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. In all, over 9.63 lakh COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9.40 lakh people discharged, the Health Department said in its bulletin