Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption Of Hookah Citing Public Health

Karnataka has banned the sale and consumption of hookah products in view of public health and safety. The sale, purchase, publicity, marketing and consumption of all hookah products and sheesha have been banned with immediate effect, said the government order.

Those found violating the ban will be charged under COTPA (Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act ) 2003, Child Care and Protection Act 2015, Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015, Fire Control and Fire Protection Act, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The government considered including fire safety laws in their move in view of a fire that broke out at a hookah bar in Bengaluru last year. The hookah bar was found to have violated fire safety regulations.

The government order also highlighted studies that suggest how 45 minutes of smoking hookah is equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes.

Hookah is already banned in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab.