App For Voters, Pink Booths Among The Firsts In Karnataka Elections Karnataka Election: The Election Commission has used the third-generation 'M3 EVMs' following opposition allegations of tampering of voting machines.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Election: The Chunavana App will guide voters from their location to the polling station. (PTI) Bengaluru: The Election Commission in Karnataka announced a new app today which will smooth the voting process for the people in the state. The app is one of the firsts introduced in the assembly elections for the 224-seat state, along with "pink booths" for women and third generation Electronic Voting Machines.



The Chief Election Officer tweeted this morning to announce the app, requesting voters to download it:

"Chunavana App will guide you to the polling station from your current location, help you search for information using your EPIC number and name, find out your polling booth, book a wheelchair, know your candidate and a lot more. Download and make use of Chunavana App," the tweet read..



The

Karnataka Election: 450 "pink booths" called 'Sakhi' have been set up. (PTI)



Another tweet from him read: "So far we have received 3 complaints of malfunctioning EVM/VVPAT across the State including from Ramanagara, Chamarajpet and Hebbal. The INC is taking up these issues with the EC".



Till 1 pm,



Opinion polls have predicted a split verdict in the state, where Mr Deve Gowda's JDS will be the deciding factor. Mr Deve Gowda has refused to team up with either the Congress or the BJP.



