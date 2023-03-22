Karnataka Election 2023: 5 Key Facts About Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his party the BJP are looking to win another term

Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls in the coming months. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Karnataka assembly election. It won 104 out of the total 225 seats.

However, the BJP's bid to form government was blocked by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), who joined hands after the polls.

The BJP managed to come to power after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in 2019. The party is now looking to retain its hold on the state and is likely to fight the election under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Here are some facts about Mr Bommai: