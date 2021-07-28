Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Once Worked For Tatas: 5 Facts

Mr Bommai worked for Tata Motors in Pune for three years before turning entrepreneur.

Mr Bommai belongs to the powerful Lingayat community, like his predecessor Mr Yediyurappa. He was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1998. Quit the Janata Dal and joined the BJP in 2008.

He served as political secretary to another Chief Minister - JH Patel.

He has also been minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, and Water Resources.