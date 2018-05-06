BS Yeddyurappa Clarifies After Row Over "Bring People To Vote" Remark Karnataka Election 2018: The Congress promptly took on BS Yeddyurappa for his choice of words.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Election 2018: BS Yeddyurappa later clarified that his remarks had not been misunderstood. Belagavi: It was probably meant to be a pep talk for his supporters to ensure that people who are likely to back the party come out to vote. But BS Yeddyurappa appeared to walk into a political row on Saturday.



At an election meeting in Belagavi, Mr Yeddyurappa said in Kannada: "If you think that somebody isn't voting, go to their homes, tie up their hands and legs and bring them to vote in favour of Mahantesh Doddagoudar (the BJP candidate from Kittur)."



The Congress promptly took on the BJP's presumptive chief minister for his choice of words. Randeep Singh Surjewala, the media in-charge of the Congress, saw a shade of frustration in the "defeatist BJP facing rejection" at the hands of Kannadigas.



"Mr Yeddyurappa, insulting democracy and intimidating voters will trounce the BJP decisively," he tweeted.



later tweeted, again in Kannada, later clarified that his remarks had been misunderstood. Repeating the phrase, he clarified that it means holding people's legs and hands to compel people to vote.



"I belong to a farmer-village background. This is how we villagers speak. It is not apparent to some people," he said, responding to a tweet in English from the Karnataka Congress that counted his statement as a threat.



The controversy came on a day



