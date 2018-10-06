10.6 Per Cent Polling Till 9 AM As Karnataka Votes For New State Government Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda along with wife Chennamma cast their votes in Karnataka's Hassan district. Film actors Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran, and scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes early today.

Karnataka Election: Voting is being held in 222 out of the 224 constituencies in the state Bengaluru: The first two hours of voting in Karnataka saw 10.6 per cent voter turnout. Karnataka is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's party JD(S). In the last assembly election in the state, in 2013, the overall voter turnout was 72 per cent. Voting began this morning at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.



Election authorities said "moderate to brisk" voting has been witnessed in 222 out of 224 seats where polling is being carried out today. The Election Commission has deferred the polls for the Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency to May 28 after a row erupted over a large number of fake voter ID cards being found in an apartment. Election for the Jayanagar seat in Bengaluru was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar.



People were seen standing in queues to cast their votes in the early hours, factoring in that the temperature may go up later in the day. It has also been raining in different parts of south Karnataka for the last couple of days.



Senior citizens were seen in large numbers standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes early in the morning.



State BJP chief and party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and Pradesh Congress Committee G Parameshwara were among the first to cast votes in Shikaripura in Shivamogga and Yaggere in Tumakuru respectively.



Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda along with wife Chennamma cast their votes at Paduvalahippe in Karnataka's Hassan district. Film actors Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran, and scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes early today.



There are reports about delay in polling due to some technical issues with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) from different parts of the state.



"Today people of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history and show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful and compassionate politics and governance. I thank them for their support and wish them well," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.



Over 2,600 candidates -- more than 2,400 men and and over 200 women -- are in the fray.



The total voters, including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls, are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 are male voters, 2,50,09,904 are female and 5,055 are transgender voters.



Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 12,002 have been designated as "critical", with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty.



Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls that will go on till 6 pm. "82,157 people have been deployed for poll duty that includes DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers," Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju said.



This also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, she said, adding, central forces have been deployed.



One among the interesting aspects of this election is that four candidates who have served as Chief Minister of Karnataka are in the fray -- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Chamundeshwari and Badami), BS Yeddyurappa (Shikaripura), HD Kumaraswamy (Chennapatna and Ramanagara) and Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central.)





