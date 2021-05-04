Karnataka Appoints Officer To Ensure Help For Children Orphaned By Covid

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered a probe after 24 patients died in Chamarajanagar.

A grim fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic is children left orphaned as the infection claims their parents and family members.

To address this issue, the Karnataka government has appointed a nodal officer, KP Mohan Raj, to ensure that such children get both immediate and long-term assistance.

Besides this, the state government has appointed an IAS officer, Uma Mahadevan, to coordinate with the private sector, NGOs and NRIs regarding the donations coming in and being offered to tackle the pandemic.

Ms Mahadevan is Principal Secretary in the state Panchayat Raj department.

An order issued by the state government stated that there is a need to streamline these donations so that they can be best utilised in Covid management efforts. All departments concerned have been asked to cooperate in this regard.

Karnataka, like several other states in the country, is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state on Monday reported 44,438 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20,901 discharges, and 239 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The state witnessed a tragic incident on Sunday night as 24 patients died at a government hospital in Chamarajanagar allegedly after the oxygen supply dropped.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"Deeply pained and shocked by the loss of lives at the Chamarajnagara district hospital. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members. Government stands firmly with the bereaved families in their hour of grief," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted on Monday.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible. We will also ensure that such an incident is never repeated," he added.