Karnataka Allots More Land For Emergency Crematoriums As Covid Rages

Almost one quarter of the over 6,000 Covid deaths in Bengaluru since the pandemic began took place in April. This calamitous second wave of infections has seen the need for several new emergency crematoriums being opened on the outskirts of the city.

The Karnataka government has allotted a total of 230 acres of land in different areas around the city for emergency open air cremations. This aims to ease the burden on city crematoriums - by diverting those who are waiting in line to cremate their dead.

R Ashok, Revenue Minister, told NDTV, "Yesterday, 40 open burning of bodies happened. Today it will be more than 80. Tomorrow it will be more than 100. Whatever queue is there in the crematoriums - I think in another two days all will be cleared."

He added that this would also be of use to people from areas around the city.

"People from other districts are also coming to Bengaluru for the burning. That is the problem. That is why we are making temporary burning places on outskirts of Bengaluru. The revenue department has allotted 230 acres of land to the crematoriums," he said.

The case fatality rate in Karnataka is lower than the national average - at less than 1 per cent. But the huge numbers involved - with record single day highs in cases - means there are thousands of bereaved and grieving families across the state.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported a new all-time record with 39,047 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 14.39 lakh, the health department said. Bengaluru alone accounted for 22,596 of the total number of cases. Karnataka has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar, said, "It (CFR) is still .58 per cent. Last year the CFR was much higher - about 1.24 per cent. But the only difference from first wave to this wave, clinically, what I can see is some people who are middle aged or younger, they are succumbing. And the saturation suddenly drops within a day or two or even within a few hours."

The high caseload means the IT city's health facilities are stretched to the limit. The ongoing 14-day shutdown is expected to break the chain of infections and bring down the numbers.