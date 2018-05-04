Janardhana Reddy Can't Campaign In Ballari For Karnataka Polls: Supreme Court The court rejected Janardhana Reddy's request, saying he had been released on bail and he cannot visit Ballari because of the conditions.

Karnataka assembly election: scam-tainted Janardhana Reddy can't campaign for BJP in Ballari, says court New Delhi: Highlights Janardhan Reddy wanted to campaign for his brother Somasekar Reddy He is an accused in the illegal mining case "There is no need for him to campaign in the elections," top court ruled



Janardhana Reddy was barred from Ballari as a condition for his release on bail in 2015.



The court today rejected his request for a 10-day reprieve from the ban to campaign for his brother Somasekhara Reddy, a BJP candidate in Ballari, as well as cast his vote in the election next Saturday.



"There is no need for him to campaign in the elections," said the court, reiterating his bail conditions.



Janardhana Reddy has set up base at the edge of Ballari and Chitradurga and has been seen campaigning for his brother as well as close friend B Sriramulu, also a BJP candidate.



A former minister engulfed by corruption charges, Janardhana Reddy has been campaigning despite BJP president Amit Shah saying he has "nothing to do with the BJP."



The Karnataka election results will be declared on May 15.



