In Shocking Video, Karnataka Legislative Council Chaos, Chair Manhandled

The deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council was manhandled and dragged off his chair in unprecedented scenes today in a one-day sitting of the state's upper house.

In a shocking video, members of the council are seen surrounding the Chair and Deputy chairperson Bhojegowda of the Janata Dal Secular is pulled out of his seat, apparently by Congress members who feared he would back the BJP's demands.

The chairperson, K Prathapachandra Shetty, later came and adjourned the session.

Karnataka's ruling BJP wants Mr Shetty, a Congress leader, removed as chairperson and had called for the brief session. The BJP wanted a no-confidence motion against Mr Shetty, who had adjourned the house ahead of schedule last week, before the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Bill could come up.

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature was originally scheduled between December 7 and 15.

The bill's passing in the legislative assembly was accompanied by complete chaos as the BS Yediyurappa government pushed it through in the absence of the opposition, which walked out in protest.

In the legislative council, the combined number of the Congress and JDS members is more than the BJP. The opposition parties have made it clear they will not support the government over the cow protection bill. The bill was not tabled.

On Chief Minister Yediyurappa's demand, the Legislative Council was called five days after it was adjourned.

The new cow protection Act - which replaces legislation from 1964 that also prohibited the slaughter of cows - has been red-flagged for both tougher punishments and provisions that many are calling "undemocratic".

The Congress, which says the new bill also hurts the interests of farmers, has accused the BJP of trying to polarise communities by targeting beef and its consumers ahead of local elections to be held later this month. The Janata Dal Secular has also opposed the bill.

