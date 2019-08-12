Huge Crocodile Seen On Roof Of Submerged House In Flood-Hit Karnataka

The video was shot in flood-hit Belgaum district of Karnataka.

A video has emerged from Belgaum, one of the worst affected districts in flood-hit Karnataka, that shows a huge crocodile on the roof of a house submerged in water.

In a 15-second video, shared by news agency ANI, the crocodile can be seen sitting on the roof with its mouth open. Some men, who apparently shot the video from a distance, can be heard talking to each-other as they capture the giant reptile on camera.

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.08.19) pic.twitter.com/wXbRRrx9kF — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Similar visuals have surfaced from Gujarat and Maharashtra where flood fury has unfolded in the recent weeks.

Earlier this month, dramatic rescue of a crocodile in Gujarat's Vadodara was caught on camera. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was seen rescuing a crocodile from a flooded street as curious onlookers shot videos on their phone.

Fourty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. "Since August 1, 40 people have lost their lives, 14 people missing, 5,81,702 people evacuated, 1,168 number of relief camps have been set up and 17 districts and 2028 villages affected," the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said in a statement.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit parts of the state. Mr Yediyurappa briefed the home minister about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the flood-affected parts, including the Belgaum district.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.