40 Arrested, 12 Cops Injured In Karnataka Violence Over Social Media Post

The mob also tried to damage the police vehicles

Around 40 people were arrested after a mob threw stones at the old Hubli police station in the Dharwad district of Karnataka last night, which left twelve police personnel, including an inspector, injured.

Police resorted to mild lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the mob, officials said, adding that prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city following the violence.

Some police vehicles were also vandalised by the mob, officials added.

"Six cases have been registered against those involved in the violence and the situation is under control now," said Labhu Ram, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad.

Mr Ram said a man had shared an objectionable post on social media targetting the Muslim community, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint.

Subsequently, Police arrested the boy and a case was registered against him.

However, not satisfied with the action, a large number of people gathered outside the police station around midnight and went on a rampage, Mr Ram said.

"We have taken all preventive measures to stop the repetition of such incidents," the police commissioner added.

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said a police officer is in serious condition and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"A police officer is in a serious condition. Some people involved in the attack have been arrested. It was a pre-planned attack," he said.