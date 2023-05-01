Most Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries To Vote For BJP In Karnataka: NDTV Survey

NDTV Karnataka poll: Beneficiaries of welfare schemes who intend to vote for BJP are over 40 per cent

A majority of beneficiaries of the Karnataka government's welfare schemes has indicated they will vote for the ruling BJP in the assembly election, according to a public opinion survey by NDTV and Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).

The beneficiaries of different kinds of the state government's welfare schemes who intend to vote for the BJP are over 40 per cent, while those who indicated they would vote for the opposition Congress are over 30 per cent but lower than 40 per cent.

For example, the Bhagyalakshmi Yojana for below poverty line (BPL) families, which gives financial aid to girl children till they reach Class 10, went to 45 per cent beneficiaries; 44 per cent beneficiaries said they intend to vote for the BJP; 32 per cent said they would press the voting machine button that has the Congress election symbol.

The Sandhya Suraksha Yojana, a type of old-age pension, went to 29 per cent beneficiaries; 45 per cent said they will vote for the BJP; 36 per cent said they will vote for the Congress.

The Arogya Kavacha Yojana, a public-private partnership health scheme, went to 23 per cent beneficiaries; 51 per cent said they will vote for the BJP; 31 per cent intend to vote for the Congress.

A higher number of beneficiaries of the central government's welfare schemes in Karnataka have also indicated they will vote for the BJP.

For example, 31 per cent benefited from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA); 46 per cent indicated their vote will go to the BJP; 34 per cent said they will vote for the Congress.

The Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana, a government-backed accident insurance scheme, went to 21 per cent beneficiaries; 47 per cent said they will vote for the BJP; 33 per cent indicated they will vote for the Congress.

On infrastructure development and supply of essential services, a higher percentage of respondents said the situation has improved compared to those who said they saw no improvement.

Overall, the voters' assessment of the developmental work of the ruling BJP government is not bad.

Fifty-two per cent respondents said roads in Karnataka have improved, as against 16 per cent who feel they have deteriorated.

Forty-six per cent said electricity supply has become better; 10 per cent said it has gone bad.

However, a higher percentage of people said the situation in government hospitals and schools has remained the same.

Thirty per cent respondents felt government hospitals have improved, as against 48 per cent who feel they have remained the same. Thirty-five per cent respondents said government schools have become better, while 45 per cent said the situation has not changed.

On voters' assessment of the overall performance of the state and central governments, a higher percentage says they are "somewhat satisfied" with both the state (36 per cent) and the central (42 per cent) governments.

Karnataka will vote on May 10; votes will be counted three days later.