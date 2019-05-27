Heavy Rain Uproot Trees In Bengaluru, Minister Monitoring Situation

Heavy downpour has brought down trees at various parts in Bengaluru

Heavy downpour uprooted several trees in different parts of Bengaluru on Sunday and this disrupted movement of vehicles.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also in charge of Bengaluru development, instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to remove the trees and clean the low-lying areas

"Heavy downpour has brought down several trees at various parts of the city. I have spoken to concerned officials and directed them to clear debris to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles. Request everyone to stay safe," Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds today at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and interior Karnataka.

