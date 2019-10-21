Heavy Rain In North Karnataka Districts, 'Orange Alert' Issued

Heavy rain has been reported from parts of Karnataka. Water has entered some homes (File)

Karnataka is once again being hit by heavy rain and floods. Earlier this monsoon, in August, the state had seen devastation by floods that left 80 people dead - and there has barely been time to recover from that.

North Karnataka districts including Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Bagalkote have been badly hit, as they were last time too.

The Malnad region was also affected including Chikmagalur and Shivamogha districts, which saw a huge amount of rain.

An orange alert has been issued for Kodagu district. The rivers in all these regions, including Krishna river, are in spate with water entering houses and flooding fields. Roads have been severely damaged affecting connectivity.

