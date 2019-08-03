'Thinking Of Leaving Politics, Joining Was An Accident': HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumarswamy's term as the Karnataka Chief Minister was short-lived his government collapsed.

HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister, said he is thinking of leaving politics, a little over a week after his coalition government in the state crumbled. The 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government headed by Mr Kumaraswamy collapsed last month after losing the trust vote in the assembly, in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.

"I am someone who wants to step aside from all this. It was by accident that I became the Chief Minister and it is by accident that I became a politician. I was given two chances by god to be the Chief Minister twice. And I have been satisfied that I did not do anything to please others. I have taken a step back," news agency ANI quoted Mr Kumaraswamy as telling reporters in Kannada on Saturday.

"Even today, my father (HD Deve Gowda) has not given up the fight. He might have the strength for it, but at the pace at which things are going, I don't think I am in on this any longer," he added.

The Vokkaliga leader's second term in the top office was not easy, with coalition worries and disgruntlement within, repeatedly threatening the longevity of his government.

"Politics today is not good for the people. It is the politics of caste, of vengeance. Could I have made all of this right? God will now take care of this. Do not ask this question to anyone from my family. Let me be. I am fed up and I want to be left in peace. I got a chance and I did the best I could do. I did not want the place in power, I just want a place in the people and I am satisfied with just that," Mr Kumaraswamy said in Hassan district.

In 1996, Mr Kumaraswamy was 36 and producing Kannada films when he decided to try his hand at politics, quite by chance.

His father HD Deve Gowda was Karnataka Chief Minister then and Mr Kumaraswamy contested the national election that year from the Kanakapura constituency in rural Bengaluru. He managed to win that seat.

HD Kumaraswamy, 59, occupied the Chief Minister's post in May last year despite his JD(S) finishing a poor third in the state election. But, like his previous stint, his tenure as Chief Minister was short-lived.

After the coalition government failed the floor test, the BJP moved swiftly after the Speaker disqualified three rebel lawmakers, staking claim to form government. BS Yediyurappa (who also changed his name), took charge of the government as the Chief Minister for the fourth time . The BJP proved their majority in the floor of the assembly.

During his 14-month term, managing a rocky coalition and ensuring the stability of the government became a daily exercise to an extent that Mr Kumaraswamy had called his government a "child of circumstances."

Just two months after he took charge last year, Mr Kumaraswamy broke down at a meeting of his party, saying he was not a happy man and comparing himself to Lord Shiva, who drank poison to save the world.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.