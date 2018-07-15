"I'm Like Shiva Who Drank Poison": Tearful HD Kumaraswamy On Coalition

HD Kumaraswamy broke down at a party meeting yesterday.

Barely two months after taking charge of the government in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy broke down at a Janata Dal meeting yesterday, saying the coalition with the Congress was not working and compared himself to Lord Shiva, who drank poison to save the world. His deputy, G Parameshwara of the Congress, however, brushed off the reports, saying a chief minister "has to be always happy".

The alliance between Mr Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular and the Congress -- formed to keep the BJP out of power in the state - has weathered several storms, including one over the deputy Chief Minister's post and another over certain portfolios. The latest of these was over the presentation of the state budget, which Mr Kumaraswamy's predecessor Siddaramaiah was not in favour of.

At a party meeting on Saturday which was also meant to felicitate him, Mr Kumaraswamy became emotional.

"You are standing with flowers on roads, near my house, to wish me... you all are happy as I became the Chief Minister, but I'm not... I'm not happy. I know the pain of the coalition government. I became vishakant (Lord Shiva who drank poison) and swallowing the pain of this coalition government," he told party workers.

His deputy, Mr Parameshwara, however, scoffed when asked about the matter. "How can he say that? He must be definitely happy, CM has to be always happy, if he's happy we'll all be happy," he said.