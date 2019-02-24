HD Kumaraswamy Ask Officials To Take Measures To Keep Fire Under Check

Kumaraswamy said forest officials, fire service personnel are trying to control the fire. (File)

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday directed the state's Forest Department officials to take preventive measures to keep the forest fires under check.

His instructions come in the wake of the fire tragedy which took place in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Chamarajanagar district on February 23.

"We are closely monitoring the forest fire. The Forest Department is overseeing the preventive action, Mr Kumaraswamy told ANI.

