HD Kumaraswamy Ask Officials To Take Measures To Keep Fire Under Check

HD Kumaraswamy's instructions come in the wake of the fire tragedy which took place in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Chamarajanagar district on February 23.

Karnataka | | Updated: February 24, 2019 23:03 IST
Kumaraswamy said forest officials, fire service personnel are trying to control the fire. (File)


Karnataka: 

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday directed the state's Forest Department officials to take preventive measures to keep the forest fires under check.

"We are closely monitoring the forest fire. The Forest Department is overseeing the preventive action, Mr Kumaraswamy told ANI.

He further said that forest officials and the fire service personnel are trying to control the fire.

