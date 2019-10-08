Dasara 2019: Karnataka MLA N Mahesh Dances On Drum Beats At Gramin Dasara

Karnataka MLA, N Mahesh, dances at Gramin Dasara event

Karnataka MLA, N Mahesh, was seen dancing at Gramin Dasara event of Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka on Monday.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, Mr Mahesh danced on traditional drum beats. He was cheered by his supporters and the locals.

Mr Mahesh was expelled from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after he refused to support former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the recent political crisis in the state.

Karnataka's Dasara festival is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country, which is organised every year.

Dusshera known as Dasara or Vijayadashami marks the victory of good over evil with the end of 9-day long Navratri festival.

