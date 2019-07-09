For Karnataka Political Crisis, Siddaramiah Accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah

Siddaramiah is former Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for being the "brains" behind the attempt to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

"@AmitShah and India's disastrous PM @narendramodi are the brains behind destabilising our coalition government. This is their sixth attempt in Karnataka since last one year. They are a sham to India's democratic political system," he tweeted.

Siddaramiah alleged the BJP is attempting to gain backdoor entry to form an unethical government.

"@BJP4Karnataka and @BJP4India are offering money, position & misusing central agencies to destabilise our govt. This is an attempt to gain backdoor entry to form unethical govt just as they did between 2008-13. Though they lack capability & eligibility, they are being selfish," he said in another tweet.

The former chief minister's remarks come after the Congress Legislature Party meeting decided to submit a petition to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the members who are trying to resign from their membership for colluding with the BJP.

Some of our MLAs have fallen into the trap of @BJP4Karnataka & I am not sure whether they are aware of the anti-defection law. The laws are clear that those who resign from the MLA post cannot hold any ministerial berths or chairmans to boards and corporations. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 9, 2019

"Some of our legislators have fallen into the trap of @BJP4Karnataka and I am not sure whether they are aware of the anti-defection law. The laws are clear that those who resign from the legislator post cannot hold any ministerial berths or chairmen to boards and corporations, " he added.

Karnataka's political crisis deepened after 11 Congress lawmakers and 3 Janata Dal (Secular) lawmakers submitted their resignations destabilising the Congress-JD(S) coalition which is on the verge of losing its majority.

If the resignations stand the Speaker's scrutiny, the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who cut short a private visit to the US and returned to handle the crisis, said a cabinet reshuffle would take place soon and the government would survive.

