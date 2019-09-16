'Eunuch Behaviour': Karnataka Minister's Dig At Congress MLAs

KS Eshwarappa said only "patriot Muslims" will vote in favour of BJP

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's comments comparing Congress MLAs with "hijada" or eunuch has sparked a controversy.

"Before our government came to power, a few Congress MLAs showed their interest in joining the BJP. But they were afraid of losing the elections, as 50,000 Muslims would not vote for them. This is a kind of hijada (eunuch) behaviour," said Mr Eshwarappa at a public meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The minister said he never "pleased" the community or "wished them" and still managed to win votes.

Mr Eshwarappa said only "patriot Muslims" will vote in favour of BJP and those against patriotism, traitors and siding with Pakistan, will hesitate.

This is not the first time the minister has stirred a controversy. He had said the BJP will not give tickets to Muslims if they do not "believe" in the party.

