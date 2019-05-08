Trouble For Karnataka Coalition Government? Sources Say Congress Unhappy

Karnataka has two Assembly bypolls on May 19 - in Kundgol and Chincholi.

It certainly isn't for the first time, but there is speculation that the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka is once again facing some pressure.

There are murmurings within the Congress that the party is unhappy with what it is getting out of the political relationship - and that the dissatisfaction may take a more definite form once the Lok Sabha results are in on May 23.

Sources say that the issues include the strong focus on the first family of the JDS - including HD Deve Gowda and his sons, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and minister HD Revanna - and the lack of mutual support between the two parties during campaigning in some seats in the state. The Congress and JDS were in a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls and there were some tussles over which party would get the ticket for which seat.

There are also questions about whether former chief minister Siddaramaiah is making any hidden moves to lead the state again. As a result, Mr Siddaramaiah himself has needed to say that he has faith in Mr Kumaraswamy as chief minister.

Mr Kumaraswamy himself has been emotional in public about the strains of leading a coalition government.

The BJP is hoping there is indeed trouble. The party was accused of trying to buy over coalition MLAs as part of what is known as Operation Lotus ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. This is a charge the BJP denies, but there was plenty of 'resort politics' - with MLAs of all parties kept in resorts. And one Congress rebel, Umesh Jadhav, later joined the BJP and was given the Kalaburagi ticket against the Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge.

The state has two Assembly bypolls on May 19 - in Kundgol and Chincholi - and that is another important reason for the two parties to make sure things run smoothly at least for now.

But will the coalition face trouble after results are out on May 23? It would seem that a lot is hanging on those results for the Karnataka state government as well.

