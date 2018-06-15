Disgruntled Congress Lawmakers In Karnataka Continue Pressuring Government

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy formed a government in Kerala recently (File)

Ignoring the patch-up efforts by the leadership to end disquiet within Karnataka Congress over denial of ministerial berths,disgruntled legislators continued to mount pressure on the party to address their grievances.

According to party sources, some Congress lawmakers are likely to meet tomorrow under the leadership of senior legislator and former minister MB Patil to discuss their further course of action.

They are also likely to demand a second round of cabinet expansion soon.

Discontent within the Congress had surfaced soon after the June 6 cabinet expansion, with disgruntled lawmakers holding separate meetings and openly expressing displeasure over being left out of the ministry.

In an attempt to quell the brewing discontent, Mr Patil, who has emerged as leader of a group of dissident lawmakers, was recently called to Delhi where he met Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Also, AICC secretaries Manickam Tagore and Vishnunathin the last two days met several party lawmakers, who have been holding meetings under the leadership of another senior Congress leader and former minister HK Patil, and have heard their grievances.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal, who is in the city today to attend Congress-JD(S) coalition Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, met many upset lawmakers,including HK Patil, Tanveer Sait and Shivalli, among others, in an effort to pacify them.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, HK Patil said Mr Venugopal has assured him a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

To a query, he said "whatever responsibility the party gives me, recognising me as an honest party worker, I'm ready to take it up. I believe that our high command and people of the state know my ability," he added.

Pointing out that there are several senior and experienced people with potential in Congress to become ministers, Mr Venugopal, who met several disgruntled MLAs, said there are only 22 posts for Congress in the coalition ministry.

"We have limitations,we have difficulties...definitely we will discuss with the leaders concerned and will find a solution very soon," he said.

Mr Venugopal said that after six months there would be a thorough assessment and review of performance of ministers, based on which ministers may be changed.



