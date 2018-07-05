Dinesh Gundu Rao Is New Congress' Karnataka Chief

Dinesh Gundu Rao, a four-time legislator, represents Gandhinagar in Bengaluru

Dinesh Gundu Rao has been named President of the Karnataka state unit of the Congress. A press release by the AICC said that Rahul Gandhi had appointed Mr Gundu Rao and also appointed Eshwar Khandre as working president of the KPCC.

Dinesh Gundu Rao had been working president of the Congress's state unit, continuing through the May election in the state.

The Congress also thanked the outgoing party president, G Parameshwara who had been in the post for 8 years. Mr Parameshwara is now deputy chief minister of the coalition government with the JDS in the state.

It had been speculated for a while that the post would be his, but it has been quite a wait after the elections for this confirmation for Dinesh Gundu Rao, son of a former chief minister of the state, R Gundu Rao.

Mr Gundu Rao, a four-time legislator, represents Gandhinagar in Bengaluru and has been a minister. At 48 years, he is seen to be part of a younger team of Congress leaders being promoted by party president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Gundu Rao visited Chikkamagaluru district, about 250 km from Bengaluru, to seek blessings from the head of Sringeri Mutt.

"This (post) is a huge responsibility. I am humbled and happy about the appointment and I believe that I can discharge my duties as the state Congress chief," Mr Gundu Rao told reporters in Sringeri.

Khandre, the former Municipalities and Local Bodies Minister, is a lawmaker from Bhalki in Bidar district.

The appointments are seen to be crucial for the party's Karnataka unit ahead of next year's general elections.