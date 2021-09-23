'Dhoti Has Fallen,' Congress Leader Told Siddaramaiah. How He Responded

Siddaramaiah was calm and unfazed by the incident (File)

The Karnataka Assembly has, over the years, seen members come in wearing helmets, nightclothes, and on one occasion an MLA ripping his shirt off. While all these were deliberate acts to make a point, what happened Wednesday evening was certainly unplanned.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suffered a wardrobe malfunction as he stood discussing a serious issue in the Assembly. His party colleague and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen going over and whispering in his ear. But for all the discretion, the mic picked up: "Your panche (dhoti) has fallen down."

Siddaramaiah was calm and unfazed. He sat down and said, "Is that so?" as the official feed of the Assembly cut to a long shot. Instead of covering up the matter, Siddaramaiah said loudly, "My panche has come undone. I will tie it and continue."

The House broke into laughter, including Kumar Bangarappa in the Speaker's seat. A comment was also heard in the backdrop: "There is nobody in the front seat."

The ongoing Karnataka Assembly session is the first since Basvaraj Bommai took over as the chief minister from BS Yediyurappa.