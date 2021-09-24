Karnataka Allows 100% Occupancy In Theatres, Pubs In These Districts

COVID-19: Karnataka Chief Minister said night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres and pubs in districts having less than 1 per cent positivity rate.

The chief minister along with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashok held a review meeting with health department officials on the relaxation which will be given to the pubs and theatres.

"Only the districts having positivity rate less than 1 per cent are allowed to have 100 per cent seating in theatres and pubs from October 1. If it increases beyond 2 per cent, then both will be closed," said Mr Bommai.

"People with at least one dose of COVID vaccine will be allowed in theatres and pubs. Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, and pregnant women and children will not be allowed for now," he added.

The chief minister further stated that all schools in the state will resume Classes 6-12 with five working days.

"Awareness programs will be held in Yadagiri, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysore districts, and the vaccination drive will also be increased," he said.

"Separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities and a strict vigil would be kept in border areas," he added.

