Courier Shop Owner Injured After Mixer Inside Package Explodes

The impact of the explosion shattered the glass door of the shop, police said.

A man sustained severe injuries on his hand after a parcel, containing a mixer, exploded inside a courier shop in the Hassan district of Karnataka on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the owner of the DTDC courier shop Shashi was injured by the blade of the mixer and sustained injuries on his hand, stomach and chest. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and is out of danger.

The police have secured the address and details of the sender of the package and are investigating whether a short circuit occurred at the courier shop.

“We haven't come across any foreign projectiles or nails or ball bearings. The impact of the explosion was such that the glass door of the shop shattered. We have conducted a spot visit. Why the mixer exploded and how, will have to be investigated,” said Hariram Shankar, Superintendent Of Police, Hassan.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team from Mysuru have arrived at the spot to gather evidence, he added.