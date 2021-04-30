'Don't Go To Hospital Tomorrow, Trying For Vaccines': Karnataka Minister

On the ground, even those above 45 are not always getting the vaccines. (File)

Refrain from visiting hospitals tomorrow as the state is yet to receive its lot of vaccines, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday appealed to citizens in the 18-44 age group, adding that the government will keep them posted.



In response to record daily surges in Covid cases, the centre, earlier this month, allowed all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. Many states, however, say they don't have enough doses.



"The official news is that they are still not prepared to give it [vaccines] to us from tomorrow as it was scheduled. That is why we are requesting the people of Karnataka, especially those in the 18 to 44 years of age, to refrain from going to hospitals thinking you may be vaccinated. We will definitely intimate after we receive the confirmation from the Serum Institute," said Dr K Sudhakar.



The minister stressed that those eligible should get themselves registered for the vaccination, adding that an order for one crore vaccines has been placed.



"I request the young to register on CoWIN portal. We are trying our best to receive the vaccines."



The centre will be roped in to help in the matter, said the Minister.



"We will also request the Government of India to intervene and support us because Karnataka cases are really high in terms of active cases. And positive cases as well. So on priority we will request the Government of India to intervene and help us," he said.



On the ground, even those above 45 are not always getting the vaccines.



Veena, a teacher, was hoping to get her shot today, but there were not enough vaccines at the government centre she visited.



"I think first they have to cover the 45 years and above. Still people are suffering. They are not getting it. We registered long back. They gave the slot and today they said it is not there. It is really sad for us," she told NDTV.



Veena said she delayed taking the vaccine, but felt the need to take it given the grim situation now.



"I was a bit neglectful," she said. "We were not ready to take. We thought, okay, we are exercising, we have a lot of immunity, so somehow we can save ourselves. But now seeing the situation...our close ones. Before, it was somewhere else. So now, like me, all are coming...," she said.



Others are hopeful that it is just a question of being patient.



Manjunath told NDTV, "My children have registered. They have said they will give the date. We don't need any other information."



Adding to the slowdown, private hospitals are still confused as to what to do next. Many have stopped the vaccination process altogether after vaccine supplies became uncertain.



"As of now, we have got no stocks. That is the biggest reason why we have not been able to give the vaccination. Second point is the government told us that from May 1 we have to take the vaccine directly from the manufacturer. But we have no information whom to contact. How to get procurement. We have absolutely no information in this regard," Dr Santosh Saklecha, MD of Santosh Hospital, said.



The hospital used to provide vaccinations and people still hope to get their shots here.



"People are calling every day, asking us when is the vaccine coming...But we are yet to get the vaccines and only then we will be able to answer them," Dr Santosh said. "Every day we have about 150 to 200 people calling us enquiring about the vaccination."



Sudharshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, told NDTV, "Vaccination is the key to breaking the chain of transmission for COVID-19. And we are glad the government has announced vaccination drive for all above 18 from May 1. We do need to wait and see the logistics of how this is going to be done. We are awaiting further clarity on this issue. As soon as we can procure the vaccine and start giving it, we would certainly like to go ahead and get as many people vaccinated as possible."



Karnataka has been witnessing a sharp spike in cases over the past weeks and Bengaluru now has well over two lakh active cases - putting a huge strain on the health infrastructure. The state government has implemented a 14-day shutdown in a bid to break the chain of infections.