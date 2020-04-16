'Wanted To Invite You All': Low-Key Marriage For HD Kumaraswamy's Son

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is marrying Revathi, the grandniece of ex-minister M Krishnappa (File)

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has extended an apology to his supporters for not being able to invite them at his son Nikhil's wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a video message, he said his supporters must only shower their blessings from their homes, without violating the lockdown rules.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is marrying Revathi, the grandniece of ex-minister M Krishnappa, on April 17.

"The wedding of my son had been fixed in Ramanagara on April 17. It was planned in a big way. Because of the guidelines due to the virus given by the government and the WHO, it has to be scaled down. Even keeping the family members - my siblings and their families - that (the gathering) comes to 60,70 (invitees)," he told media.

"I once again request my well-wishers with folded hands, with pain and apologies - although I wanted to invite you all, these unavoidable circumstances mean it has to be limited and at home. Please forgive me, please don't flout the rules, send them good wishes from home on Friday morning," he added.

He said it was his luck that the venue for the marriage was still in the green zone (areas categorised as low-risk).

"Bengaluru is also a red zone (coronavirus hotspot). It is my luck that we had decided Ramanagara and it is still a green zone. I pray to God that it stays that way. I don't want my function to change that," he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy said it was difficult to maintain social distancing at his home which was why the function would be organised at a farm house.

"At a later date, when these problems are solved, we will have a big reception and invite you all. We have to set an example for others. We are following government guidelines and doing this with permission and following all the precautions," he said.

Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician, had lost the national election from his family stronghold Mandya.

