Karnataka To Buy Vegetables From Farmers To Avoid Losses Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa meets with cabinet officials

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today headed a meeting of his cabinet colleagues and state officials to work out ways to help farmers hit by restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Images of farmers dumping produce including milk and tomatoes as they could not get a good price have been widely shared.

"We have discussed this. Only two-three cases are there. And we are going to give some support to them. In future, that kind of thing will not happen. We have given clearance to purchase and distribute in the district and taluk level and Bengaluru," Mr Yediyurappa told NDTV.

Mr Yediyurappa is hoping to reassure farmers. "Farmers should not feel bad. The government is with them and we are going to support them whole heartedly in all respects. We are going to purchase fruit and vegetables from them and distribute... Farmers should not worry," the Chief Minister said.

Several measures were discussed at the meeting. The loss of market in neighbouring states for fruit, muskmelon and grapes because of the lockdown and closing of state borders has led to losses. Attempts will be made by the Karnataka government to use and process the excess fruit.

The need for the police to ensure uninterrupted movement of essential goods was also discussed. The government said it will ensure that the supply chain for perishable and essential goods is intact. Karnataka is in touch with railway officials for transporting perishable goods to other states.

Vegetables would be sold through state-run outlets wherever possible. The state government has decided to buy excess milk from the Karnataka Milk Federation and distribute this at slums through urban local bodies.