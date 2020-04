Coronavirus Cases - Video: Karnataka Nurse Breaks Down On Seeing Crying Daughter Outside Hospital

Karnataka Coronavirus Cases: The young girl saw her mother outside a hospital.

A little girl, seated in front of her father's motorcycle, is seen waving and crying as she looks at her mother who is standing inside a hospital in north Karnataka's Belagavi. Her mother is a nurse who is in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus and hasn't gone home or met her family for over 15 days. The young mother, helpless, is unable to control her tears. She waves goodbye and turns the other away from her daughter and husband.

A 29-second video, tweeted by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, shows the emotional toll that healthcare workers and their families are facing as they battle the pandemic that has infected over 5,700 people and killed 166 in India.

Karnataka has reported 181 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The Chief Minister's tweet also has an audio clip of his phone conversation with Sugandha, the nurse who works at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences.

"You are struggling and working very hard without even seeing your children. I saw it on TV. Please cooperate and have patience. You will have better opportunities in the future. Good things will happen to you. I'll look out for you. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well," Mr Yediyurappa can be heard telling Ms Sunanda in Kannada.

"Sari, Sir (Okay, Sir)," the nurse replies.

Later, in a letter to the state's doctors, nurses, health workers, police, civic workers, government employees, the Karnataka Chief Minister praised their efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses and other health workers have been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as heroes and the long battle against this pandemic. Apart from working long hours in heavy protective gear, they have often highlighted the extreme psychological fatigue because of the workload as well as the fear of being infected.

(With inputs from PTI)

World 14,86,163 Cases 10,66,769 Active 3,30,815 Recovered 88,579 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,86,163 and 88,579 have died; 10,66,769 are active cases and 3,30,815 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 2:34 pm.