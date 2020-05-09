Karnataka Conducts Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Tests, Total Cases Rise To 794

97,326 samples have reported as negative in Karnataka so far. (File)

Karnataka has crossed the "milestone" of one lakh COVID-19 tests, the government said today as the state reported 41 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of infections to 794.

"Karnataka crossed 1 lakh #COVID19 tests milestone. Our fight against Corona will continue with more zeal. We are boosting our testing capacity to have 60 labs by end of this month and will be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day," state's Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

A total of 1,03,098 samples were tested so far, out of which 4,160 were tested today alone, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, so far 97,326 samples have reported as negative, and out of them 4,016 were reported negative today.

"As of 5:00 PM on May 9, cumulatively 794 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 30 deaths and 386 discharges," the bulletin said.

Out of 377 active cases, 371 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 6 are in intensive care unit. Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged today.

According to statistics by Karnataka COVID war-room, 75 per cent (596) of total 794 cases are asympomatic while 25 per cent (198) are symptomatic.

The 41 new cases include- 12 from Bengaluru urban, eight from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, five from Davangere, three each from- Bantawal in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Bidar, and one each from Tumakuru, Davangere, Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura.

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, six are with travel history to Ahmedabad, two are from a containment zone in Bengaluru, and the other two person's contact is under tracing. Contact tracing has been initiated and is in progress

for all the cases, the department said.

From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru urban with 175 cases, followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 83. Out of total 386 patients discharged so far, maximum 86 are from Bengaluru urban, 83 from Mysuru, 34 from Belagavi.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has allowed garment units in red zone districts, but outside containment zones, to resume operations with one-third of the workforce.

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar in the May 8 order, said all recognised garment factories having an Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) and those registered with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) can start operations with one-third of the total workforce in red zone districts, but outside containment zones. The order said the permission is subject to following of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Currently Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural and Mysuru are the red zone districts in the state.

The state government has clarified that migrant workers, pilgrims, tourist, students and other persons can hire and use buses provided by state run road transport corporations on payment basis for travel to other states with relevant permissions.

Inter-State travel of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourist, students and other persons stranded in different states due to lockdown were recently permitted to travel through notified entry and exit points of Karnataka by the government.

In a circular, Revenue (Disaster Management) Principal Secretary TK Anil Kumar said, similar bus facility on payment basis be made available by state run road transport corporations to transport workers to industries permitted under the issued guidelines.