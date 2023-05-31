Congress' Priyank Kharge To Head IT & BT Department In Karnataka

Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of IT & BT department in the State. (File)

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of IT & BT department in the State, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affecting a minor re-allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet.

Priyank Kharge will take care of IT & BT along with existing portfolio, while Large & Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure Development.

The Chief Minister has divested himself of both these portfolios.

According to sources, initially, Mr Patil was given the IT & BT portfolio along with Industries. However, in a subsequent revision the department went to Mr Kharge along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. With Mr Patil keen on IT & BT, apparently opposing this move, Mr Siddarmaiah had kept the portfolio with himself.

Priyank Kharge was Minister for IT & BT in the earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

