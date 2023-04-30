Congress, Janata Dal-Secular Biggest Obstacle In Karnataka's Progress: PM

PM Modi appealed to the voters to give another chance to the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka, calling them the "biggest obstacle" to the state's progress and development.

Addressing a public rally in the Kolar district, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for May 10, PM Modi said that the people of Karnataka will "clean bowl" the two parties and give a decisive mandate to the BJP.

PM Modi accused the Congress of running an "outdated" engine that has failed to deliver on its promises. He said that the Congress has neglected the farmers, the youth, the women and the poor of Karnataka. He also slammed the Congress for its "dynastic" politics and corruption scandals.

Modi contrasted the Congress' performance with that of his own government at the centre, which he claimed has brought unprecedented development and welfare schemes to Karnataka in the last five years. He said that his government has given priority to infrastructure, health care, education, agriculture and rural development in the state.

"We have worked hard to transform Karnataka. We have given a new direction and momentum to its growth. We have ensured that every citizen gets the benefits of our schemes. We have made Karnataka a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship," PM Modi said.

He appealed to the voters to give another chance to the BJP to form a government in Karnataka, saying that it is the only party that can fulfil their aspirations and dreams. He said that the BJP has a clear vision and strong leadership to take Karnataka to new heights.

"I urge you to vote for the BJP and make it victorious in Karnataka. We have a proven track record of good governance and development. We have a dedicated team of workers who will serve you with honesty and sincerity," PM Modi said.

The rally by the PM in Kolar came two weeks after one by Rahul Gandhi, in which the Congress leader hit back at the BJP over his disqualification from parliament because of a remark about the Modi surname made in the same place in 2019.